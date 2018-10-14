India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
You hit once, we hit back 10 times: Pak tells India on surgical strikes

By
    Islamabad, Oct 14: Pakistan warned of "10 surgical strikes" against India in response to a single such attack, in the latest war of words between the two estranged nuclear-armed neighbours.

    [Delhi, Dhaka, Colombo: Pakistan's High Commissions of terror]

    You hit once, we hit back 10 times: Pak

    Major General Asif Ghafoor, spokesperson of the military's Inter Services Public Relations, stated this while talking to the media in London, where he is accompanying Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on a visit.

    "If India dares to launch a surgical strike inside Pakistan, it will face 10 surgical strikes in response," Ghafoor was quoted as saying by Radio Pakistan.

    He also said "those who think of any misadventure against us should have no doubt in their minds on Pakistan's capabilities".

    [Imran Khan vows to make Pakistan 'cleaner than Europe']

    The military spokesman said the Pakistan Army was the custodian of the USD 50 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and that the mega project will strengthen the economy of the country.

    Ghafoor said the army wanted strengthening of democracy in Pakistan, and claimed that the general election in July was the most transparent in the history of the country.
    "If anyone has evidence of rigging then it should be brought forward," he remarked.

    He also rejected reports of restriction on the media and said there was "complete freedom of expression" in the country.

    He said there were more good developments in Pakistan than bad and that the international media should also highlight the good things.

    

    

    Story first published: Sunday, October 14, 2018, 7:55 [IST]
