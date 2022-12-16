You dox, you get suspended: Elon Musk informs journalists that they are not special

Twitter to relaunch premium subscription service Blue from tomorrow: What else did Musk say?

New York, Dec 16: Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk hopped on Twitter Inc.'s live audio service, 'Twitter Spaces' and informed journalists that they would not be treated differently if found guilty of doxxing (sharing of personal information) about people.

One of the user posted a screen recording showing how Elon Musk entered the sessions of the journalist just to inform them basically that all the rules apply to them as well and that they're not special. According to reports, at one point over 30,000 people were listening to him speak.

"Well, I am sure that one who has been doxxed would agree - showing real-time information about someone's location is inappropriate and everyone...will not like that to be done to them," Musk was heard as saying.

"There is not going to be any distinction in the future between journalists and regular people. Everyone is going to be treated the same. There are no special privileges for journalists. You dox, you get suspended, end of story," Musk added.

Musk then abruptly left the session, nearly as quickly as he arrived.

For the unversed, Doxxing (also spelled doxing) is the act of revealing someone's personal information online. Doxxing is a form of online harassment that means publicly exposing someone's real name, address, job, or other identifying data.

Earlier on Thursday, Musk wrote that the banned journalists had posted 'exact real-time location, basically assassination coordinates, in (obvious) direct violation of Twitter terms of services.'

Twitter has suspended the accounts of several prominent journalists, including ones from The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, Mashable, The Intercept and independent journalists who were covering the micro-blogging platform's developments in the past few months. Twitter also started suspending accounts that was live-tracking private jets, including one that tracks a jet owned by Musk called @ElonJet.

Story first published: Friday, December 16, 2022, 17:24 [IST]