Yemen conflict has seen around 85,000 children starving to death: Report

Sanaa, Nov 22: Nearly 85,000 children aged below five have starved to death over the last three years because of the civil war in Yemen, a report from Save the Children, an international NGO, has said. The body has sought an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life in the poor West Asian country.

The figure is still said to be a conservative estimate based on the United Nations' data on severe acute malnutrition which, according to the charity, has affected more than 1.3 million children since the deadly conflict broke out between Yemen's Houthi rebels and a coalition led by Saudi Arabia. The conflict started in 2015 is over restoring Yemen's exiled government.

As a result of border blockades by the Saudis to weaken the Houthis, about 14 million people in Yemen are also at risk of facing famine.

Recently, photograph of a seven-year-old malnourished Yemeni girl shocked the world and sympathy and help flew in from across the world for Amal Hussain. However, the girl did not leave long and passed away in a refugee camp.