Years of harmony in India under challenge says Rahul Gandhi in New York

Rahul Gandhi to become Congress President in November, Sonia retires | Oneindia News

There are only 450 people getting employed even as 30,000 enter the job market every day, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said at an event in New York. He was addressing a gathering of NRIs in New York.

India simply can't give its youngsters a vision if it is unable to give them a job. Congress has vision to solve this problem, he also said.

Everywhere you look there is an Indian working for US and India, building both countries. You are our backbone, he also told the gathering of NRIs.

India has people of many religions and languages. They have been living happily. This was because of the ideas of the Congress he said. The biggest question raised outside India today is what happened to the tolerance that used to prevail. What happened to the harmony that was there in the country all these years, the Congress vice-president also questioned.

For thousands of years, India has had the reputation of peace and harmony, he said.

However this is being challenged, he also added. There are forces in India that are dividing the country. This is dangerous and ruins our reputation abroad, Rahul Gandhi also said.

OneIndia News