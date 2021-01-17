Which are the 10 states with highest covid19 vaccine beneficiaries on day 1

Wuhan scientists admit to being bitten by COVID-19 infected bats

International

oi-Deepika S

Beijing, Jan 17: Scientists working at the Wuhan lab have admitted bitten by COVID-19 infected bats in a cave while collecting samples.

One researcher said one animal's fangs went through his rubber gloves 'like a needle'. These revelations will, first of all, raise the possibility that the scientists became infected with a coronavirus.

Ever since the virus came to light in Wuhan in December last year, speculation has been rife on whether the viral strain originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) or from its nearby Huanan Seafood Market.

The WIV, specifically its P4 laboratory, is equipped to handle dangerous viruses.

Though the laboratory denied the rumours in a statement in February, its director Yuan Zhiming, in a first media interview, rejected the rumours that his institute is the original source of COVID-19.

Coronavirus: India records 15,144 new cases in last 24 hours

China says the virus has appeared in many places in the world and it only reported first.

Meanwhile, China on Friday permitted one of the two WHO experts, earlier barred from travelling to Wuhan for testing COVID-19 positive, to join his colleagues in the Chinese city.

The WHO team includes virus and other experts from the US, Australia, Germany, Japan, Britain, Russia, the Netherlands, Qatar and Vietnam.