YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020 Largest Vaccine Drive
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Wuhan scientists admit to being bitten by COVID-19 infected bats

    By
    |

    Beijing, Jan 17: Scientists working at the Wuhan lab have admitted bitten by COVID-19 infected bats in a cave while collecting samples.

    One researcher said one animal's fangs went through his rubber gloves 'like a needle'. These revelations will, first of all, raise the possibility that the scientists became infected with a coronavirus.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Ever since the virus came to light in Wuhan in December last year, speculation has been rife on whether the viral strain originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) or from its nearby Huanan Seafood Market.

    The WIV, specifically its P4 laboratory, is equipped to handle dangerous viruses.

    Though the laboratory denied the rumours in a statement in February, its director Yuan Zhiming, in a first media interview, rejected the rumours that his institute is the original source of COVID-19.

    Coronavirus: India records 15,144 new cases in last 24 hours

    China says the virus has appeared in many places in the world and it only reported first.

    Meanwhile, China on Friday permitted one of the two WHO experts, earlier barred from travelling to Wuhan for testing COVID-19 positive, to join his colleagues in the Chinese city.

    The WHO team includes virus and other experts from the US, Australia, Germany, Japan, Britain, Russia, the Netherlands, Qatar and Vietnam.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus china

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X