Wrestling events stopped at CWC 2022 over security concerns

Birmingham, Aug 05: Wrestling events ongoing Common Wealth Games 2022 have been reportedly stopped on Friday due to security concerns.

"We're taking a short pause for a safety check and will resume action once we receive the go-ahead. #WrestleBirmingham, [sic]" United World Wrestling tweeted.

The latest update from the United World Wrestling states that it will resume at 12: 45 (local time).

Commonwealth Games 2022 started in Birmingham on July 28 and will go on till August 8.

Indian wrestling contingent has started its campaign at Commonwealth Games 2022 from today.

Star Indian wrestler and Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia entered the quarterfinal of the men's 65 kg category after defeating Lowe Bingham of Nauru in his campaign opener at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday.

In the quarterfinal, Punia will take on Jean Guyliane Joris Bandou of Mauritius later today.

Also, Indian wrestler Deepak Punia's Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign was off to a good start as he defeated Matthew Oxenham of New Zealand in his men's freestyle 86 kg category match to enter the quarterfinal on Friday.

Rest of the matches scheduled for today: -

Anshu Malik vs TBD - Women's Freestyle 57 KG -

Sakshi Malik vs TBD - Women's Freestyle 62 KG

Divya Kakran vs TBD - Women's Freestyle 68 KG

Mohit Grewal vs TBD - Men's Freestyle 125 KG