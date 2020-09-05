YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Would love to get involved: Trump on Indo-China face-off

    By
    |

    Washington, Sep 05: Asserting that the situation along the India-China border has been "very nasty" and the Chinese are "going at it" much more strongly, US President Donald Trump said he would love to get involved and help.

    Would love to get involved: Trump on Indo-China face-off

    "While we're at it, we're talking about China and India are going at it pretty good on the border, as you know. It's been very nasty," Trump told reporters on Friday evening at a White House news conference.

    Trump reiterated that he is talking to both India and China about the situation.

    "And we stand ready to help with respect to China and India. If we can do anything, we would love to get involved and help. And we are talking to both countries about that," he said.

    Trump mocks the way Biden wears his mask

    When asked if China is bullying India, he said that he hoped it is not the case but noted that China is "certainly going at it".

    "I hope not... But they (China) are certainly going at it. They are going at it much more strongly than a lot of people even understand," Trump said in response to a question.

    More DONALD TRUMP News

    Read more about:

    donald trump

    Story first published: Saturday, September 5, 2020, 8:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 5, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X