English

World’s oldest Sumatran orangutan dies at 62; survived by 11 children; 54 descendants

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Trending stories of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    She crossed the 'retirement age' two years ago. Now, Puan - the world's oldest Sumatran orangutan - died at Perth Zoo on Monday, June 18, at the ripe age of 62. She is survived by 11 children and 54 descendants who live across the world. Australian zoo authorities informed this on Tuesday, June 19.

    Puan, who was referred to as the "grand old lady" of Perth Zoo, had been a resident of the zoo since 1968 when she was gifted by Malaysia.

    World’s oldest Sumatran orangutan dies at 62; survived by 11 children; 54 descendants
    Image Courtesy: worldwildlife.org

    Sumatran orangutans are critically endangered species who rarely reach the age of 50 in the jungle, the zoo authorities said, a BBC report said and Puan's greatness lies in the fact that she helped spread her species globally, doing a favour to its global survival.

    "She did so much for the colony at Perth Zoo and the survival of her species," primate supervisor Holly Thompson was quoted as saying.

    "Her genetics count for just under 10 per cent of the global zoological population."

    Puan was born in 1956 and made a space for herself in the Guinness Book of Records as the oldest verified Sumatran orangutan on the planet.

    Puan's chief zookeeper penned an obituary in The West Australian newspaper to pay a tribute to her on Tuesday, the BBC report added.

    There are less than 15,000 Sumatran orangutans living in the world at the moment, as per the World Wildlife Fund.

    Read more about:

    wildlife australia primate death record

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 11:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 19, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue