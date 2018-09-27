World Tourism Day: Top 10 International Tourist Arrivals in 2017

United Nations, Sep 27: Global tourist arrivals grew 7 per cent in 2017, hitting 1,323 million the highest increase since the 2009 global economic crisis hit. Also, total international tourism receipts increased by 5 per cent, 1, 340 billion US dollars.

In 2017, four destinations moved up in the top ten ranking by international tourism receipts and three in the ranking by international tourist arrivals, according to United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) 2018 edition report.

For ranking the top destinations, the report took into account both international tourist arrivals and international tourism receipts.

As per the report, seven out of the top ten destinations appear on both lists, despite showing marked differences in terms of the type of tourist they attract, as well as the average length of stay and spending per trip and the night.

Spain climbed from 3rd to 2nd place in arrivals and held on to 2nd position in receipts to become the world's second largest destination by both international tourist arrivals and receipts. Japan entered the top ten of receipts after six straight years of double-digit growth. The changes in the receipts ranking are partly the result of China moving down from 5th to 12th place owing to a revision in methodology.

International Tourist Arrivals in 2017:

France -- 86.9 million Spain -- 81.8 million United States -- 75.9 million China -- 60.7 million Italy -- 58.3 million Mexico -- 39.3 million United Kingdom -- 37.7 million Turkey -- 37.6 million Germany -- 37.5 million Thailand -- 35.4 million