  • search

World’s longest sea-crossing bridge will now connect Hong Kong and China

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Beijing, Oct 23: The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge, a 55-kilometer (34-mile) sea crossing that connects Hong Kong, Macau, and the city of Zhuhai, will be thrown open for traffic on October 24, the authorities said Saturday.

    World’s longest sea-crossing bridge will now connect Hong Kong and China

    A combination of lengthy bridge segments, a 6-kilometer underwater tunnel, and two artificial islands, the record-breaking bridge has been in development since 2003 and under construction since 2009.

    This sea bridge will slash the travel time between Hong Kong and Zhuhai from three hours to just 30 minutes, further integrating the cities in the Pearl River Delta.

    The Transport Department has already capped the number of permits for cross-border private cars at 5,000, it said.

    The bridge has also faced considerable public criticism over safety standards. Seven workers died in constructing the bridge, and another 275 were injured.

    Read more about:

    hong kong china bridge

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 23, 2018, 1:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 23, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue