World reacts to announcement of ISIS chief Baghdadi's death

International

By Shreya

Washington, Oct 27: US President Donald Trump on Sunday confirmed the reports of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's death saying the elusive leader of the "ruthless" Islamic State and the world's number one terrorist died "like a dog and like a coward".

Trump said the American K9 dogs chased down the ISIS leader to a dead-end tunnel along with three children and he was left with no option but to blew up his suicide vest.

Here's how the world reacted to Trump's announcement on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's death.

Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday hailed the killing of Islamic State group chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, calling it a "turning point" in the fight against terrorism. "The killing of Daesh's ringleader marks a turning point in our joint fight against terrorism," Erdogan said on Twitter, using another name for IS.

Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday welcomed US President Donald Trump's announcement of the death of Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, calling it "an important milestone". Speaking on a visit to an Israeli air force base in remarks broadcast by army radio, Netanyahu added however that "the battle continues".

Iran

Iran Information Minister Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi, tweeted:"Not a big deal, You just killed your creature" (accusing the United States, its longtime foe, of creating Islamic State).

Iraq

"Following extensive work by a dedicated team for over a year, Iraq's National Intelligence Service was able to accurately pinpoint the hideout of the terrorist Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi in the Syrian province of Idlib, said a statement from Iraq.

"Subsequently, U.S. forces, in coordination with Iraq's National Intelligence Service, carried out an operation which led to the elimination of the terrorist Al-Baghdadi.

France

"Baghdadi: early retirement for a terrorist, but not for his organisation. I congratulate our American allies with this operation. My thoughts today are for all the victims of the madness of Baghdadi and the criminals who have followed him," French Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Twitter.

Britain

"The death of Baghdadi is an important moment in our fight against terror but the battle against the evil of Daesh is not yet over. We will work with our coalition partners to bring an end to the murderous, barbaric activities of Daesh once and for all," said Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Twitter.