World must come together to combat global terrorist threat in Afghanistan: UN Chief

oi-Deepika S

United Nations, Aug 16: United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Monday called on the world to work together to "suppress the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan."

"I urge all parties especially the Taliban to exercise utmost restraint to protect lives and to ensure that humanitarian needs can be met. The conflict has forced hundreds of thousands from their homes," said UN Secretary-General António Guterres at emergency UNSC meeting on Afghanistan.

"The capital city (Kabul) has seen a huge influx of internally displaced persons from provinces across the country Afghanistan where they felt insecure & fled during fighting. I remind all parties of their obligations to protect civilians," he said.

"I call on all parties to provide humanitarians with unimpeded access to timely & life-saving services & aid. I also urge all countries to be willing to accept refugees & refrain from any deportations," he added.

"International community must speak in one voice to uphold human rights in Afghanistan. I call upon Taliban & all parties to respect & protect international humanitarian law & rights & freedom of all persons," said Guterres.

"We are receiving chilling reports of restrictions on human rights throughout the country. I'm particularly concerned by account of mounting human rights violations against women and girls of Afghanistan who fear a return of the darkest days," he said.

"Afghans are proud people. They have known generations of war and hardship. They deserve our full support. The following days will be pivotal. The world is watching. We can not and must not abandon the people of #Afghanistan," Guterres added.

He urged the international community to unite to ensure that Afghanistan is never again used as a platform or safe haven for terrorist organizations.