  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Vikas Dubey
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Working on a merit based immigration system: White House

    By
    |

    Washington, July 11: US President Donald Trump is working on an executive order to establish a merit-based immigration system, the White House has said.

    The White House statement came soon after Trump, in an interview with Telemundo News channel, said he is working on an executive order on immigration that will include a "road to citizenship" for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme.

    Working on a merit based immigration system: White House

    Responding to a question, Trump said his action on the DACA is going to be part of a much bigger bill on immigration.

    COVID: Indian students on F-1, M-1 visas in US may be deported if all their classes are online

    "It's going to be a very big bill, a very good bill, and a merit-based bill and it will include DACA, and I think people are going to be very happy," the president.

    "One of the aspects of the bill is going to be DACA. We're going to have a road to citizenship," Trump said, drawing sharp criticism from quarters in his camp. Senator Ted Cruz described the move as a mistake.

    "As the president announced today, he is working on an executive order to establish a merit-based immigration system to further protect US workers," the White House said in a statement.

    "Furthermore, the president has long said he is willing to work with the Congress on a negotiated legislative solution to DACA, one that could include citizenship, along with strong border security and permanent merit-based reforms," the White House said.

    "This does not include amnesty. Unfortunately, Democrats have continually refused these offers as they are opposed to anything other than totally open borders," said the White House in a statement.

    During the interview, Trump alleged the Opposition broke the deal with him on the DACA.

    "I had a deal with the Democrats and they broke the deal. The DACA could have been taken care of two years ago, but the Democrats broke the deal. All of a sudden they just broke it for no reason. Actually, they had a court case that slightly went their way, and they said, 'Oh, let's not talk about the deal anymore,'" he said.

    Trump said the recent Supreme Court ruling gave the president tremendous powers when they said that you could take in, in this case, 700,000 or so people.

    "Based on the powers that they (SC) gave, I'm going to be doing an immigration bill. One of the aspects of the bill that you will be very happy with, and that a lot of people will be, including me and a lot of Republicans, by the way, will be the DACA. It will give them a road to citizenship," Trump said.

    More WHITE HOUSE News

    Read more about:

    white house immigration donald trump

    Story first published: Saturday, July 11, 2020, 10:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue