With no invasion clause, Russia, US agree on Ukraine summit

    Washington, Feb 21: With a condition of 'no invasion' US President Joe Biden and Russian President, Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle for a Ukraine Summit. This comes in the wake of the West warning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

    "We are always ready for diplomacy. We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war. And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

    President Biden and Putin have both accepted the principle of such a summit the statement read.

    However this meeting would be impossible if Russia invaded Ukraine.

    Tensions were high after the Belarusian defence ministry announced that Russia would extend military drills in Belarus that were due to end on Sunday. Moreover satellite images appeared to show new Russian deployments and troops close to Ukraine.

    Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 8:16 [IST]
    X