Will recognise separatists in Ukraine, Putin says in emotional speech

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Moscow, Feb 22: Russian President Vladimir Putin in an emotional and strong address laid claim to all of Ukraine as a country that was created by Russia. He also recognised the independence of the two Russian backed territories in Eastern Ukraine and threatened the government of Ukraine that the bloodshed could continue.

Following the address, the state television showed Putin at the Kremlin signing decrees recognising the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, which were created after Russia fomented a separatist war in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

President Putin said the responsibility for "continuing the bloodshed" would lie with Ukrainian authorities while signing decrees to recognize breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states. pic.twitter.com/s1DjUGWkrW — DW News (@dwnews) February 21, 2022

Putin said that Ukraine's pro-western government is a dire threat to Russia and the Russians.

At the end of his speech, Putin said that as for those who captured and are holding on to power in Kyiv, we demand that they immediately cease military action. If not the complete responsibility for the possibility of continuation of bloodshed will be fully and wholly responsible on the conscience of the regime ruling the territory of Ukraine, Putin also said.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 8:56 [IST]