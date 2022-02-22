YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Tamil Nadu Local Body Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Will recognise separatists in Ukraine, Putin says in emotional speech

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Moscow, Feb 22: Russian President Vladimir Putin in an emotional and strong address laid claim to all of Ukraine as a country that was created by Russia. He also recognised the independence of the two Russian backed territories in Eastern Ukraine and threatened the government of Ukraine that the bloodshed could continue.

    Will recognise separatists in Ukraine, Putin says in emotional speech
    Russian President Vladimir Putin

    Following the address, the state television showed Putin at the Kremlin signing decrees recognising the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, which were created after Russia fomented a separatist war in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

    Putin said that Ukraine's pro-western government is a dire threat to Russia and the Russians.

    At the end of his speech, Putin said that as for those who captured and are holding on to power in Kyiv, we demand that they immediately cease military action. If not the complete responsibility for the possibility of continuation of bloodshed will be fully and wholly responsible on the conscience of the regime ruling the territory of Ukraine, Putin also said.

    More UKRAINE News  

    Read more about:

    ukraine valdimir putin russia

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 8:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X