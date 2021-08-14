Taliban seize more Afghan cities, near gates of Kabul; India preps for evacuation of its officials, nationals

Will prevent instability: Afghan President Ghani vows not to give up achievements of last 20 years

oi-Deepika S

Kabul, Aug 14: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday said the country is in serious danger of instability, but vowed not to give up 'achievements' of the last 20 years.

"Our country is facing a serious threat of instability, but rest assured that I will prevent further instability," Ghani said in a televised address, his first public remarks since the Taliban made major gains in recent days.

The Taliban has been making rapid advances across Afghanistan by resorting to widespread violence since the United States began withdrawing its troops from the country on May 1. The US has already pulled back the majority of its forces and is looking to complete the drawdown by August 31.

The Taliban's capture of Kandahar and Herat is seen as a major setback for the Afghan forces. The militant group has also captured the strategically located provincial capital of Ghazni on Thursday, increasing its territorial control in the country.

Meanwhile, the Afghan foreign ministry said it has raised with the international community the "grave concerns" of the government and people of Afghanistan over the Taliban''s brutal attacks on cities, which have led to "war crimes and blatant human rights violations and humanitarian catastrophe".

Saturday, August 14, 2021