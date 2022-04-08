Will play till the last ball says Imran Khan who faces trust vote today

No comment, but keeping an eye on it: India on political turmoil in Pakistan

Islamabad, Apr 08: Shortly after the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered a floor test, Imran Khan called for a Cabinet and Parliamentary meeting. The trust vote will be held today.

"I have called a cabinet mtg tomorrow as well as our parl party mtg; & tomorrow evening I will address the nation. My message to our nation is I have always & will continue to fight for Pak till the last ball, Khan said in a tweet.

Chief Justice of Pakistan said that the advise tendered by the Prime Minister on April 3 to the President to dissolve the Assembly was contrary to the constitution and of no legal effect.

"An epoch-making day! Mubarak to all who supported, defended & campaigned for the supremacy of the Constitution. Today, politics of lies, deceit & allegations has been buried. People of Pakistan have won! God bless Pakistan, leader of the opposition, Shehbaz Sharif said.

"Pakistan's institutions and its Constitution have been safeguarded. God willing, the process of no confidence will now be completed and we will conduct electoral reforms and head towards clean and transparent elections," Pakistan Peoples Party leader, Bilawal Bhutto said following the court's verdict.

Imran Khan had blamed the US for meddling in Pakistan's affairs. The army has however remained silent on the crisis. Pakistan's Army chief, General Qamar Bajwa told a security summit in Islamabad last week that his country wants good relations with China, a major investor and also with the United States, the country's largest export market.

Story first published: Friday, April 8, 2022, 8:14 [IST]