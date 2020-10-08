Will not take the vaccine if Trump tells us to take it: Kamala Harris

Washington, Oct 08: The first vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris took place in the Salt Lake City, Utah. The debate was moderated by Susan Page who said that the format of the debate will include nine segments of 10 minutes in length.

They knew what was happening and they did not tell us, Harris said while referring to the coronavirus. They said they didn't tell you because the President wanted Americans to be calm. Now tell me, how calm you were when your children were sent back home.

She also said that Joe Biden believes the health of economy should be measured by the health of the American workers. But Donald Trump believed the economy should be measured by how rich people are. Joe will invest in innovation, education, clean energy, infrastructure. He believes in investing into the people of America.

On the vaccine, she said that if the public health professional tell us that we should take it, I will be the first in line. If Donald Trump tells us, we should take it, then I am not taking it, Harris also said.

She also said that Biden will never raise taxes. He has been clear about that and he was responsible to bring America back from recession.