WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange has been charged in US

Washington, Nov 16: The founder of Wikileaks, Julian Assange, who was behind a massive dump of classified United States documents in 2010, has been charged in the US.

Washington Post confirmed secret charges against Julian Assange. The disclosure came in a filing in a case unrelated to Assange. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kellen S. Dwyer, urging a judge to keep the matter sealed, wrote that "due to the sophistication of the defendant and the publicity surrounding the case, no other procedure is likely to keep confidential the fact that Assange has been charged," as per the report.

The long-running grand jury into WikiLeaks started in April 2010 after the publication of a video revealing the slaying of two Reuters journalists in Iraq.

Dwyer is also assigned to the WikiLeaks case. People familiar with the matter said what Dwyer was disclosing was true, but unintentional.