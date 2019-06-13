  • search
    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be extradited to US

    London, June 13: UK Home Secretary, Sajid Javid has signed a request for Julian Assange to be extradited to the US where he faces charges of computer hacking.

    The UK Home Office said in a statement, "Assange was arrested in relation to a provisional extradition request from the United States of America. He is accused of offences including computer misuse and the unauthorised disclosure of national defence information."

    File photo of Julian Assange
    CNN quoted UK Home Secretary, Sajid Javid, as saying that he signed the papers on Wednesday, a day after the US Justice Department formally asked Britain to extradite the 47-year-old whistleblower.

    "We have received the full extradition request, which has been certified by the Home Secretary.

    Sweden reopens rape investigation against Julian Assange

    "This case is now before the courts and it would be inappropriate to comment further."

    Assange, who faces an 18-count indictment by the US Justice Department, had been too ill to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court at a scheduled hearing last month and his next hearing is expected to take place at the high-security Belmarsh jail in London, where he is being held.

    Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot, who presides over a number of high-profile Indian extradition requests including that of liquor baron Vijay Mallya and diamond merchant Nirav Modi, is due to hear the case at its next hearing on Friday.

