Wife of Spanish PM Sanchez has coronavirus: PM's office

International

pti-PTI

By PTI

Madrid, Mar 15: The wife of Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said.

The announcement came late Saturday, just hours after he announced a near total lockdown nationwide.

Both Begona Gomez and her husband were well, and were at their official residence following the new measures introduced by the health authorities, said a government statement.