  • search
Trending Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Wife of Spanish PM Sanchez has coronavirus: PM's office

    By PTI
    |

    Madrid, Mar 15: The wife of Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said.

    Wife of Spanish PM Sanchez has coronavirus: PMs office
    Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

    The announcement came late Saturday, just hours after he announced a near total lockdown nationwide.

    Both Begona Gomez and her husband were well, and were at their official residence following the new measures introduced by the health authorities, said a government statement.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus spain prime minister

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X