YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Bengaluru violence
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Why Russia chose Sputnik V for its COVID-19 vaccine, why is it significant

    By
    |

    Moscow, Aug 12: Sputnik V is racing to become the world's first COVID-19 vaccine to get registered but why did Russia choose to name its vaccine after a cold-war era satellite?

      Covid-19 vaccine: Russia registers world's first, claims President Putin | Oneindia News

      A Russian official has told Reuters, the name Sputnik V was chosen to signify the country's success in being the first to have a vaccine.

      Representational Image
      Representational Image

      In a first, October 1957 saw the Soviet Union perform the world's first satellite launch, placing Sputnik 1 into a low Earth orbit. Thus, began the space age.

      "The successful launch shocked the world, giving the former Soviet Union the distinction of putting the first human-made object into space. The word 'Sputnik' originally meant 'fellow traveler,' but has become synonymous with 'satellite' in modern Russian," according to NASA.

      However, some critics have pointed out that the name Sputnik V could be a political propaganda tool. There is a chance that Russia is retracing what it did with the satellite all those years ago, now, with this vaccine, The Print reported.

      Scientists have previously raised concerns about the speed of development of Russian vaccines, suggesting that researchers might be cutting corners.

      World Health Organisation's spokesman in Geneva Tarik Jasarevic said on Tuesday that it was in "close contact" with Russian health authorities but that it was too soon for any WHO stamp of approval, AFP reported.

      "Pre-qualification of any vaccine includes the rigorous review and assessment of all the required safety and efficacy data," he said.

      Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian sovereign wealth fund that helped develop the vaccine, said the doubts about the vaccines were part of "coordinated and carefully orchestrated media attacks" designed to "discredit" the country.

      He said that 20 countries have pre-ordered over a billion doses of Sputnik V.

      Industrial production of the vaccine is expected to begin in September and the country will start vaccinating medical staff immediately thereafter.

      Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has been developed by the Gamaleya research institute in coordination with the country's defence ministry.

      A total of 165 candidate vaccines are being worked on around the world, according to the latest WHO overview produced on July 31.

      Of those, 139 are still in pre-clinical evaluation, while the other 26 are in the various phases of being tested on humans, of which six are the furthest ahead, having reached Phase 3 of clinical evaluation.

      The Gamaleya candidate being produced in Russia, which is among the 26 being tested on humans, is listed as being in Phase 1.

      More RUSSIA News

      Read more about:

      russia coronavirus

      Story first published: Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 17:39 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 12, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue