Why Pakistan wants Indian officials away from the event at Nankana Sahib

    New Delhi, Nov 23: India has lodged a strong complaint after its officials were harassed in Pakistan and were denied access to the Indian High Commission officials, while accompanying Sikh pilgrims in Pakistan.

    Two officials of the Indian High Commission in Pakistan were stopped from entering two gurdwaras by their administration, which was upset over the screening of a film in India that they claim has hurt sentiments of the Sikh community.

    The officials -- Aranjeet Singh and Sunil Kumar -- were barred from entering the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib on Wednesday night and Gurdwara Sachcha Sauda on Thursday. Both the gurdwaras are in Punjab province of Pakistan.

    They were stopped from entering the gurdwaras by their administration, which said that the Indian government has hurt the sentiments of Sikhs by allowing the screening of the film 'Nanak Shah Fakir'.

    This incident comes in the wake of the Intelligence agencies stating that there are attempts on in Pakistan to brainwash some of the pilgrims into lending support for the Referendum 2020.

    The Intelligence had also said that the the ISI is trying to brainwash, Sikh pilgrims. In the wake of this warning the Sikhs for Justice has decided to open a Referendum 2020 centre in Lahore, Pakistan.

    A letter released by its legal advisor, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun states that the pro-Khalistan advocacy group, Sikhs for Justice said that several 100s of its campaigners have reached Pakistan to coordinate the Referendum 2020 campaign in the Nanjana Sahib during the ongoing 549th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Devji.

    The letter further said Referendum 2020 banners and Khalistan flags with the life size portrait of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale have been placed throughout the Nankana Sahib complex.

    India said it expresses grave concern at reports of attempts being made during the ongoing visit of the Indian pilgrims to Pakistan, to incite communal disharmony and intolerance and promote secessionist tendencies with the objective of undermining India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

    Story first published: Friday, November 23, 2018, 12:46 [IST]
