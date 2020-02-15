Why is Donald Trump looking forward to India visit? It has a Facebook connection

oi-Deepika S

Washington, Feb 15: Fresh out of impeachment worries, US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he is "looking forward" to his India visit later this month.

"Great honor, I think? Mark Zuckerberg recently stated that "Donald J. Trump is Number 1 on Facebook. Number 2 is Prime Minister Modi of India." Actually, I am going to India in two weeks. Looking forward to it!" Trump tweeted.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Trump will start his two-day India visit from Ahmedabad, where he will take part in a grand roadshow, visit the Sabarmati Ashram and inaugurate a newly-built cricket stadium with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24.

During his visit to Modi's home state Gujarat, Trump, along with the Indian prime minister, would participate in a grand roadshow, planned along a 7-km stretch from the Ahmedabad airport to the Sabarmati Ashram, sources had said.

If this route is used for the road show, the slum locality near Indira bridge, which is on the opposite direction, will not come into the picture, said officials.