Why Imran Khan is facing a no confidence vote and why opposition want him to go? Explained in 10 points

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing his biggest challenge ever as the head of the government as his country is going through yet another political crisis. After the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was tabled in the National Assembly with a total of 161 votes in favour, the proceedings were adjourned till March 31.

He is most likely to lose the battle as he lacks support from his allies. So, why there is a no-confidence vote against Khan and what led him to this situation?

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came to power in 2018 with promises to create a 'Naya Pakistan' (new Pakistan), but miserably failed to address the basic problem of keeping the prices of commodities in control, giving air to the sails of opposition ships to make war on his government. In the last two years, inflation has gone up to record highs at over 12 per cent which has pushed up the rates of essential goods including food. Poor is worst affected as they reportedly struggle to find ends meet. Khan's popularity hit and lawmakers within his government were not happy with the PM for failing to control the prices and three out of four allies ditched them to join the opposition forces. Khan is heading a coalition government and he can be removed if some of the partners decide to switch sides. He is facing a rebellion by his about two dozen lawmakers and allied parties which are also reluctant to pledge support to him in the no-confidence vote. In the 342-member National Assembly, the party has 155 members and the support of 23 members from six other parties. It needs at least 172 members to sail through the no-confidence vote.

With 24 of its own MNAs turning dissidents. However, what added to Khan's woes is his stand off with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. His public spat over the replacement of then-Director General of the Inter Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Gen Faiz Hameed was the beginning of the downfall of his government. The opposition sensed the strained relationship with the Pakistan PM and the Army and decided to push the no-confidence vote when the country was badly hit by inflation. The Opposition parties are confident that they can get the support of 172 members in the house of 342 to dislodge the government, while the government claims that it enjoys the required support in the house to foil the attempt. With major allies of Khan looking the other way and about two dozen PTI members of parliament revolting against him, the opposition pushed for a no-confidence vote. PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, brother of the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif, chairman of PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, son of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto, are in the race to become the next PM.