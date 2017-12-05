Why have Indian astrologers left Pakistan spooks spooked

Pakistan of late has been having an uncomfortable relationship with Indian astrologers. After the ISI put out an earthquake warning following a prediction from Kerala, now another astrologer has put the country in a spot of bother.

In October an Indian astrologer had said that a terror attack in Pakistan was imminent. Not just that, but Pakistan is upset that the same astrologer has predicted 5 more attacks in February.

On October 13 a person called Anirudh Kumar tweeted saying that terrorist attacks may happen in Pakistan within November. He had also tagged the Dawn newspaper.

On December 1, terrorists disguised in burqas attacked an agriculture training institute in Peshawar. 13 persons were killed in that attack. Following this Mishra tweeted that his prediction was accurate, but off by just one day. He had also said that there would be five more attacks in Pakistan in February.

This has sent the Pakistan mechanism into a tizzy and they have asked how an Indian national could have made such a prediction that was so accurate. One lawmaker, Rehman Malik went on to accuse India of instigating acts of terror in Pakistan.

Last month the ISI had sent out information warning of an earthquake. This warning was given on the basis of a prediction made by an organisation in Kerala. The organisation had written a letter to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi warning of the earthquake.

OneIndia News