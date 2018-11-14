  • search

Why does Pakistan need Kashmir; it can’t even handle its 4 provinces: Shahid Afridi

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    London, Nov 14: Former Pakistan international cricketer Shahid Afridi has stirred up a new controversy with a comment on Kashmir, made on foreign soil.

    Speaking in London, the United Kingdom, at a press meet, Afridi said Pakistan should not be demanding Kashmir as it was not able to handle even the four provinces it has.

    Shahid Afridi
    Shahid Afridi

    "Pakistan doesn't need Kashmir; it is not able to even handle the four provinces it has," Afridi can be heard in a video of the press interaction.

    "Say Pakistan doesn't need Kashmir, don't give it to India as well, let Kashmir become a country. The people dying there should not die, humanity should stay alive. It pains to see people die there," he told the press.

    It is not the first time that Afridi has commented on the Kashmir issue and also tried to provoke India. Earlier this year too, he had tweeted on the matter in April.

    "Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?" he had written on the social media platform.

    Read more about:

    shahid afridi pakistan imran khan

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 14, 2018, 16:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 14, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue