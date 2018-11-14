Why does Pakistan need Kashmir; it can’t even handle its 4 provinces: Shahid Afridi

London, Nov 14: Former Pakistan international cricketer Shahid Afridi has stirred up a new controversy with a comment on Kashmir, made on foreign soil.

Speaking in London, the United Kingdom, at a press meet, Afridi said Pakistan should not be demanding Kashmir as it was not able to handle even the four provinces it has.

"Pakistan doesn't need Kashmir; it is not able to even handle the four provinces it has," Afridi can be heard in a video of the press interaction.

"Say Pakistan doesn't need Kashmir, don't give it to India as well, let Kashmir become a country. The people dying there should not die, humanity should stay alive. It pains to see people die there," he told the press.

It is not the first time that Afridi has commented on the Kashmir issue and also tried to provoke India. Earlier this year too, he had tweeted on the matter in April.

"Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?" he had written on the social media platform.