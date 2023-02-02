Why Bangladesh managed to get bailout package from IMF but Pakistan is still negotiating

Islamabad, Jan 02: From the economic crisis to security issues, Pakistan is battling several issues. The dwindling forex reserves, nationwide power outages and political crisis expose the sorry tale of the debt-ridden country.

The balance of payments, energy crisis, terrorism, security issue, political instability and corruption lead the Pakistan to its current situation. Even as the country is hit by several issues, the Pakistanis have finally realised what the political leaders have been doing to the nation for decades as they now target the political class by trending #BoysWillBeBoys.

Well, the netizens in Pakistan have given a humourous touch to their current plight even as they attack the elite politicians, who lead a luxurious life despite people struggling to deal with unprecedented inflation along with other issues.

A viral meme posted by a user on Twitter perfectly summarises the current situation. In the meme, we can see the disappointment of the faces of the girls with a message - Girls after getting A+ and the Pakistanis below then are seen having a laugh with a message - Boys after destroying the whole country. The said meme has got over 51,000 views by the time this story went for publishing.

Boys will be boys pic.twitter.com/lD8q1QmE9f — Hazrat Munshi Rehmat Ullah Alayeh (@Farrukh_Shahzad) January 29, 2023

Another user expressed his anguish against the recent terrorist attack in Peshwar and criticsed the ruling government. "The bastards of GHQ have crippled our once glorious country. I swear it, had they kept true to their oaths, the entire country would have saluted them. People would spit on their graves for their treason," and used the hashtag depicting the leaders of his country will never change, [sic]" he wrote.

The bastards of GHQ have crippled our once glorious country. I swear it, had they kept true to their oaths, the entire country would have saulted them. People would spit on their graves for their treason#boyswillbeboys#PeshawarAttack#انصاف_کرو_پاکستان_بچاؤ#ShahidKhaqanAbbasi pic.twitter.com/HVNruyML1j — One Angry Lad! (@Disgruntledboy1) February 1, 2023

A netizen posted a photo of a Mexican lawmaker in undies in the Parliament where he shames the politicians for stealing public money while people struggle without jobs and food. "You are ashamed to see me naked, but you are not ashamed to see your people in the streets naked, barefooted, desperate, jobless, and hungry after you have stolen all their money and wealth," he is quoted as saying in the parliament.

For days, netizens slammed the political leaders using #BoysWillBeBoys hash tag, but this trend gained momentum after job aspirants facing the Federal Public Service Commission's (FPSC) Central Superior Service (CSS) Exam were given a topic to write an easy on 'Boys Will Be Boys' topic.

Aspirants studying their heart out to prep for CSS

Meanwhile FPSC in paper : Boys will be boys pic.twitter.com/2eE8m00ajS — Afsah Hassan (@Afsah_Hassaan) February 1, 2023

Out of 10 topics, the job aspirants were asked to choose on the topic in the exam, similar to UPSC exam in India. This added fuel to the trend.

Boys will be boys. (Essay-2023)



Just Imagine the pathetic level of Federal Public Service Commision & The Css exam.

This isn’t abt the 1 qstn rather it represents the misogynistic,shitty & gutter mindset of the people who ever approved it.#Css2023 pic.twitter.com/4DNiCdJFZk — Wahab khan (@wobbie007) February 1, 2023

Responding to it, a user said, "Twitter user Zainab said, "Are the "Boys will be boys" an indirect way of getting everyone to write an essay on how our army will never change no matter what the cost?"

Is the "Boys will be boys" an indirect way of getting everyone to write an essay on how our army will never change no matter what the cost? pic.twitter.com/8ejgxx82Ap — Zainab (@Syyeda14) February 1, 2023

Some netizens took serious objection to the topic as it represents misogynistic mindset of the people. "Boys will be boys. (Essay-2023) Just imagine the pathetic level of the Federal Public Service Commission and the CSS exam. This isn't about the one question rather it represents the misogynistic, shitty and gutter mindset of the people who ever approved it," a user posted.