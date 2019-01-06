  • search
    Why Armenians celebrate their Christmas on January 6 and not on December 25

    Bengaluru, Jan 6: While the rest of the world celebrates the Christmas Day on December 25, the Armenian Apostolic Church celebrates it on January 6. It also observes the Epiphany (the revelation that Jesus was God's son). Epiphany is now the time Churches remember the Visit of the Wise Men to Jesus.

    It is frequently asked why don't the Armenians celebrate Christmas on December 25 with the western world. First, it is said the birth of Jesus is not established. Historically, Christian churches have celebrated Christmas on January 6 until the 4th century.

    As per Roman Catholic sources, the feast day was moved from January 6 to December 25 to cancel a pagan holiday denoted to the birth of the sun. The church hierarchy began to be appointed on December 25. As for Jesus' baptism, January 6 was left as its commemoration day.

    Some Armenians fast in the week ahead of the Christmas. The Christmas Eve meal includes rice, fish, yogurt/wheat soup and nevik. Desserts include dried fruits and nuts, rojik and bastukh. Children take presents of fruits, nuts and other candies to their elders.

    Sunday, January 6, 2019
