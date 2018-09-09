Why are Twitterati replacing Donald Trump with penguin in some famous pic?

United State President Donald Trump's trolling on social media is a regular occurrence but this time Twitterati got together again this time in a photoshop battle to replace his photos with a penguin.

It all started when UK-based writer and satirist Armando lannucci asked his followers on Twitter to 'replace Trump with a penguin.'

"Proposal: If you take any piece of footage of Trump in a White House meeting, and replaced Trump with a penguin, the expressions on the faces of everyone else in the room would still work. Twitter, let's see what you can do," Iannucci said in a tweet.

Here's a look at some of the brilliant results:

This almost makes him seem too likable. pic.twitter.com/AEF9R6SGnf — AL'S TOY BARN (@Alex_kw92) September 6, 2018

A historic moment pic.twitter.com/Npjzh89ASY — Chris Nunn (@trig1988) September 6, 2018