Why are Twitterati replacing Donald Trump with penguin in some famous pic?

Posted By:
Kerala: Nun found dead in a well
    United State President Donald Trump's trolling on social media is a regular occurrence but this time Twitterati got together again this time in a photoshop battle to replace his photos with a penguin.

    It all started when UK-based writer and satirist Armando lannucci asked his followers on Twitter to 'replace Trump with a penguin.'

    Why are Twitterati replacing Donald Trump with penguin in some famous pic?

    "Proposal: If you take any piece of footage of Trump in a White House meeting, and replaced Trump with a penguin, the expressions on the faces of everyone else in the room would still work. Twitter, let's see what you can do," Iannucci said in a tweet.

    Here's a look at some of the brilliant results:

    Story first published: Sunday, September 9, 2018, 15:48 [IST]
