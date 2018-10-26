Who’s behind Khashoggi’s death; where’s the body? Turkey asks Saudi

Ankara, Oct 26: Amid the intensifying diplomatic crisis over the killing of dissident Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Turkey has asked Saudi to reveal the mastermind behind the veteran's murder and also the location of his body, which was reportedly dismembered.

Khashoggi, who was based in the US and was allegedly tortured and killed by Saudi agents inside the country's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on October 2, was a critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and it was considered to be the reason why his life was cut short.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently spoke in harsh terms over the issue and said the murder was planned well ahead. On Friday, October 26, he urged Riyadh to disclose the names responsible for Khashoggi's death as well as the location of his body, adding more the pressure which is piling on the kingdom, according to Reuters.

Erdogan also said that Turkey possessed more information about Khashoggi's killing than it has shared so far. He also demanded that Saudi Arabia must also divulge the identity of the "local co-operator" whom Saudi officials had said to have taken charge of his body after his murder.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Khashoggi's body was found in the garden of the residence of the Saudi consul general in Istanbul.