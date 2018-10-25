  • search

Khashoggi was killed with US backing, says Iran President Rouhani

    Tehran, Oct 25: With the international pressure growing on Saudi Arabia over the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the country's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, its regional rival Iran has found an opportunity to hit out at the Riyadh-Washington axis. The US has also been a strong critic of Iran and pulled out of the nuclear deal with the West Asian country under President Donald Trump.

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

    On Wednesday, October 24, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani lashed out at the US saying the latter had a clear nod behind the gruesome killing of the 59-year-old journalist. Addressing a cabinet session, Rouhani said no country would dare to carry out such a murder without the backing of the US, the Tehran Times reported.

    He also said the killing of Khashoggi is a big test for the whole world and especially for the self-proclaimed defenders of human rights in the West.

    "It seems that a tribe which is ruling a country enjoys protection and commits such crimes by relying on a superpower which supports them and prevents any international court to hear complaints against them," the Iranian president was quoted as saying.

    He also appealed to the Turkish government to carry out an "unbiased" investigation till the issue was settled. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also revealed his displeasure over the murder recently and told the Turkish parliament that it was something planned long ago.

    Khashoggi was not seen again after entering the consulate on October 2 and it was alleged that he was tortured and killed inside. The Saudis came up with contradictory versions with their foreign minister admitting that it was a "grave mistake".

    Story first published: Thursday, October 25, 2018, 16:33 [IST]
