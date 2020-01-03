  • search
Trending Narendra Modi Qasem Soleimani
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Who was Qasem Soleimani

    By
    |

    Baghdad, Jan 03: General Qasem Soleimani, commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Quds Force unit, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Iran-backed Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were killed in a strike at the Baghdad airport today.

    The Pentagon confirmed the killing and said it was done on the direction of the President.

    Qasem Soleimani
    Qasem Soleimani

    What was Qasem Soleimani:

    Soleimani has led Iran's Quds Force since 1988. The Quds Force is an elite unit in the Iran's Revolutionary Guards and is responsible for clandestine operations abroad.

    Iran Quds Force chief killed in rocket attack at Baghdad airport

    Soleimani played a crucial role in bolstering the Syrian government's fight in the civil war and also in fighting the Islamic State.

    He first came to prominence in the 1980s during the Iran-Iraq War. His Quds Force reported directly t the Supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He was a hugely significant figure in the Iranian regime.

    Pentagon confirms:

    "At the direction of the President, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani," a statement by the Pentagon read.

    The strike was aimed at deterring further Iranian attack plans. The US will continue to take all necessary action to protect the people and its interests wherever they are in the world, the statement further said.

    25 killed in Syria after US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Iraq

    US defence secretary Mark Esper said that the US would not accept attacks against its personnel in the region. He blamed Iran for the violence at the embassy. Attacks against us will be met with responses in the time, manner, and place of our choosing. We urge the Iranian regime to end their malign activities," a statement read.

    More KILLED News

    Read more about:

    killed iran rocket attack

    Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 8:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 3, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue