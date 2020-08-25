Who is Greta Thunberg?

International

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 25: Young climate campaigner Greta Thunberg hogged the limelight again on Tuesday with her tweet supporting "postpone JEE NEET" movement saying conducting exams during coronavirus pandemic and extreme floods was "deeply unfair" on students.

"I stand with their call to #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID," Ms Thunberg, who has 4.1 million followers on Twitter, wrote on the microblogging website where the hashtag "MODIJI_POSTPONEJEENEET" was already trending.

While her was welcomed by young men and women across the globe, the climate activist - who has just returned to school after a "gap year" of creating awareness about the climate emergency also faced backlash for her stand.

Thunberg is known for her straightforward speaking manner, in which she criticised world leaders for their failure to take sufficient action to address the climate crisis. Thunberg's activism started after convincing her parents to adopt several lifestyle choices to reduce their own carbon footprint.

'I stand with them': Greta Thunberg calls for postponement of NEET, JEE exams

Greta Thunberg was born on 3 January 2003 in Stockholm, Sweden, the daughter of opera singer Malena Ernman and actor Svante Thunberg. She was diagnosed with Asperger syndrome, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and selective mutism. In one of her first speeches demanding climate action, Thunberg described the selective mutism aspect of her condition as meaning she "only speaks when necessary".

In 2018, Thunberg began protesting outside the Swedish parliament during school hours with a sign painted with the words, ''Skolstrejk for Klimatet'' (School Strike for Climate).

Two years ago, Thunberg started missing lessons most Fridays to protest outside the Swedish Parliament building, in what turned out to be the beginning of a huge environmental movement.

She has become a leading voice for action on climate change, inspiring millions of students to join protests around the world.

At 16, Thunberg has been named Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2019.

The publication said the annual honour is historically accorded to people who worked their way up the ladders of major organisations and were at home in the corridors of power.

Thunberg had courageously looked the world leaders in the eyes and yelled "How dare you" as she sat next to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during the Climate Summit at the world organisation in September this year, scolding them for their inaction and empty words on climate change.

President Donald Trump lashed out at 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, a day after she was named by Time as its Person of the Year, calling her selection "ridiculous."

Trump said, "Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!" He added: "Chill Greta, Chill!".

Thunberg responded by changing her Twitter profile bio to read: "A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend."

She has drawn large crowds with her fiery appearances at protests and conferences across the globe.