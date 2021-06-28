Even after WHO approval, officials exclude Covishield from European Union COVID 'Green Pass' eligibility list

International

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, June 28: In what comes as a recent development, travellers vaccinated with Covishield may not be eligible for the European Union's 'Green Pass' that will be available for use from July 1.

According to reports, many EU member states have started issuing the digital "vaccine passport" that will enable Europeans to move freely for work or tourism. The immunity passport will serve as proof that a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19, or recently tested negative for the deadly virus, or has the natural immunity built up from earlier infection.

West Bengal govt extends COVID restrictions till July 15: Here's what allowed, what is not

Earlier, the European Union had said that member states should issue the certificates regardless of the type of COVID-19 vaccine. The technical specifications of the 'Green Pass' indicate that obligation would be limited to "vaccines that have received EU-wide marketing authorization."

Presently, four vaccines have been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) that can be used in the EU member states: Comirnaty (Pfizer/BioNTech), Moderna, Vaxzervria (AstraZeneca), Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).

Covishield has not been approved by the EMA for the European market. The EU green pass will only recognise the Vaxzervria version of the AstraZeneca vaccine that is manufactured in the UK or other sites around Europe.

It can be seen that the recipients of Covishield largely include Indians and citizens of low and middle-income countries who were immunised with vaccines distributed by the WHO co-sponsored COVAX initiative.

Char Dham Yatra: Uttarakhand high court denies permission; Orders live streaming

Meanwhile, the member states have the option to accept other vaccination certificates in case the travellers have received COVID-19 vaccines not approved by the EMA.

The European Union leaders expect to have vaccinated around 70 per cent of the adult population in the region when the digital certificate will be available for use. The vaccination certificate is not a substitute for a travel document and holders must also provide a passport or identity card.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, June 28, 2021, 18:11 [IST]