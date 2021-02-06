White House says US engaged in strategic competition with China

YouTube
    Washington, Feb 06: The Biden Administration sees the US as engaged in a strategic competition with China and technology is a central domain of it, the White House has said.

    "This administration sees the United States as engaged in strategic competition with China, and technology is a central domain of that competition," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference in Washington on Friday.

    Psaki said China's objective is to undercut America's long-standing technological advantage.

    "We should have no illusions about China's objectives, which are to undercut America''s long-standing technological advantage," she said.

    Challenge posed by China will be taken on directly says Biden

    The national security and economic consequences of allowing that to happen are simply unacceptable, she said, adding that this is what President Joe Biden conveys in his conversations with American partners and allies.

    "But this is a major reason why the president is committed to making major investments in science and technology research and development, as well as supply chain security. We will leverage the full breadth of authorities available to us to protect US national and economic security interests," Psaki said.

    However, Republican Senator Ted Cruz released a video, alleging that the Biden Administration is being soft on China.

    china joe biden united states

    Story first published: Saturday, February 6, 2021, 9:45 [IST]
