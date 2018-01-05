When North Korea's ballistic missile accidentally blew up its own city

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may claim that he has the complete control over his ballistic missiles but couldn't save one of its own cities from it. Yes, according to the latest reports, it is learnt that one such missile has reportedly hit one of North Korean cities minutes after it was launched.

A report in The Independent quoted US officials as saying that the Hwasong-12 ballistic missile landed in Tokchon - about 150 kilometers from Pyongyang - after being launched on April 28 of last year.

The Hwasong-12/KN17 intermediate-range missile impacted an industrial or agriculture complex in Tokchon, which has more than 200,000 residents, according to The Diplomat magazine.

The missile was launched from Pukchang Airfield in South Pyongan Province. It was reportedly the third test flight of the Hwasong-12/KN17 missile.

OneIndia News