When a piece of popcorn that stuck in man's tooth led him to open-heart surgery

London, Jan 10: Everyone enjoys eating popcorn. However, when the corn kernel gets stuck in your teeth, it is usually just an annoyance, but it nearly cost a 41-year-old UK man his life. He had a heart infection that required to undego an open-heart surgery.

Martin, a 41-year-old firefighter, was watching a movie with his wife when the popcorn husk got wedged in his gums and teeth on the left side of his mouth, irritating him for three days.

He used every possible thing he could find like toothpicks, a pen cap, a piece of wire and even a nail, with hopes of removing the popcorn stuck in between his teeth. As he was trying to remove the food, Martin damaged his surrounding gum.

A week later, Martin began suffering from fatigue, night sweats, and headaches, which he initially thought were signs of the flu but would later find out that they were signs of endocarditis, which is the infection of the endocardium.

What is Endocarditis?

Endocarditis usually occurs when germs from elsewhere in the body travel through the blood and attach to damaged areas of the heart. People with damaged or artificial heart valves or other heart conditions are most at risk.

The infection happens when the bacteria from the mouth, skin, intestines, and other areas of the body.

According to reports, an open-heart surgery replaced his aortic valve, repaired his mitral valve and treated an abscess, the local outlets reported.

How to prevent it?

Know the signs and symptoms of endocarditis. See your doctor immediately if you develop any signs or symptoms, especially a fever that won't go away, unexplained fatigue, any type of skin infection, or open cuts or sores that don't heal properly.

Pay special attention to your dental health - brush and floss your teeth and gums often, and have regular dental checkups.

Preventive antibiotics

For some people with heart disease or damaged or diseased heart valves, taking antibiotics before these procedures can help destroy or control the harmful bacteria that may lead to endocarditis.