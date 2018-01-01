WhatsApp goes down on New Year’s eve angering users across globe

Messaging service WhatsApp has crashed on Sunday with New Year's revellers around the world reporting outages as they try to message their friends.

The website DownDetector.co.uk reported a spike in outage reports around 6pm UK time.

Users across the UK and in other countries including Barbados, India, Panama, South Africa, Spain, and Qatar said they were unable to connect to the app.

WhatsApp has neither confirmed nor denied the outage issue. WhatsApp official Twitter hasn't provided any details yet, though the hashtag 'WhatsAppDown' is currently the trending topic on the social media platform.

WhatsApp is used by more than a billion people around the world, and is the second most popular messaging app available (after Facebook Messenger).

Here are some hillarious tweets

#whatsappdown when its the first day of new year and whatsapp is down again. pic.twitter.com/nvTse71C8G — Suraj Thakur (ST) (@st20014) December 31, 2017

Everyone checking on Twitter if WhatsApp is really down pic.twitter.com/OEbU3ipj5f — Iyeronical (@LosingMotion) December 31, 2017

Whatsapp can't be down. I don't remember how to send SMS'. pic.twitter.com/BMWOdwKqT7 — Britt Reid (@heybrittreid) December 31, 2017

OneIndia News