What Pakistan is saying on scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

International

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Islamabad, Aug 05: Pakistan on Monday condemned the government move to scrap Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and said it will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps.

The "Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir" is an internationally recognised disputed territory. No unilateral step by the Government of India can change this disputed status, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. Nor will this ever be acceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan," the statement said.

Article 370 scrapped: Centre to move 8,000 additional troops to J&K

"As the party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps. Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause and its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of "Occupied Jammu and Kashmir" for realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination," said the official statement from Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

India has resurrected Kashmir, says Pak Foreign Minister

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that India's decision to revoke Article 35A, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, has resurrected Kashmir problem.

"The move to abolish Article 35A has left India's so-called democratic face open to the world. The Kashmir leadership does not agree with India's decision. India has resurrected the Kashmir problem with its decision," Qureshi added.

Pak calls for joint parliamentary session

Meanwhile, the neighbour has decided to hold a joint session of Parliament on Tuesday to discuss India's move.

The joint sitting, to be held at 11am tomorrow, will review the tense situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir and along the Line of Control after the Modi government confirmed it had deployed at least 10,000 troops in the disputed region last week.

Amit Shah moved a resolution in the Rajya Sabha to repeal Article 370 of the Constitution which accords special status to Jammu and Kashmir.