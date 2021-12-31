YouTube
    What is Flurona? Israel records first case of flu and Covid together

    Google Oneindia News

    Jerusalem, Dec 31: Israel has recorded its first case of 'flurona'- the double infection from Covid and flu, local website Ynet reported on Thursday. The name is a mix of the words "flu" (flu in English) and coronavirus.

    What is Flurona? Israel records first case of flu and Covid together

    According to reports, the woman who recently gave birth was not vaccinated for either flu nor COVID-19 but tested positive for both at the Beilinson hospital in Petach Tikva, in central Israel. Her illness was "relatively mild", and will be discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

    The Israeli Health Ministry is still examining the case, having yet to determine whether the two viruses combined may cause more severe illness.

    It is believed by health officials that other patients have also been infected with both bugs, but have not yet been diagnosed.

    Most patients who test positive for both flu and COVID exhibit similar symptoms:

    • Fever
    • Body Aches
    • Cough
    • Sneezing
    • Sore Throat
    • Shortness of Breath
    • Fatigue
    • Headache
    • Nausea
    • Vomiting
    • Diarrhea
    • Rash -seen in children

    ...there are some subtle differences

    coronavirus disease

    Friday, December 31, 2021, 13:46 [IST]
