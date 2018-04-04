What is Daca deal that Donald Trump administration is keen to scrap?

US President Donald Trump recently thundered about cancelling the Daca deal saying "caravans" of immigrants were heading to towards the US and would enter the country via the Mexico border, something the former strongly wants to fortify to prevent illegal immigrants who he thinks pose a grave threat to America's security.

After tweeting "NO MORE DACA DEAL!", Trump followed it up with another tweet on the next day saying: "DACA is dead because the Democrats didn't care or act, and now everyone wants to get onto the DACA bandwagon... No longer works..."

Now, what is this Daca deal that Trump described as one to protect several thousands of young immigrants who were brought to the US illegally as children?

What is Daca?

The Daca or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme is one which provides relief to certain unregistered immigrants - many of whom arrived in the US as minors - by safeguarding them from immediate deportation. The recipients, also called 'Dreamers', have the capacity to request "consideration of deferred action" for a period of two years, which could be renewed.

Daca, however, did not grant "legal status" anybody having a criminal past could not apply for the same. The aspirants should have been under 31 years of age as on June 2012; had to arrive in the US before 16 and continuously lived in the country since June 15, 2007. The applicants also need to have a high school diploma, general educational development certificate, honourable discharge from the military or still enrolled in school.

Established by the former Barack Obama administration in June 2012 to spend less time and money on low priority case, the Daca programme was always a cause of irritation for the Donald Trump administration because it thought it compromised America's national security.

What's the radius of Daca?

Nearly 8,00,000 'Dreamers' are under the Daca's scope and it is believed that Daca gave a security and certainty to kids who did not break the law.

Trump administration's stand on Daca

Last year, the Trump administration let know its plan to phase out the programme and initially set March 5 for it and asked the Congress to pass a law related to the young immigrants.

The Trump administration also said last year that no new requests would be granted under Daca. However, a lower court order made it mandatory for the administration to continue accepting renewal applications under Daca and the Supreme Court rejected the government's request to interfere. The Trump administration has since been trying to figure out ways to deal with those under Daca and also lambasting the Democrats for not trying to find a way out.

Eventually, Trump came out to blast Mexico and also the Democrats on Easter Sunday and announced that the Daca deal was off. He said the border patrolling officials couldn't do their work properly because of "liberal laws like Catch & Release". He even advised the Republicans to opt for the nuclear option to pass tough legislation.

Earlier in 2018, Trump released "four pillars" of immigration reform which among others, spoke about a legal provision for granting legal status for Daca recipients and others who would be eligible for a similar status. The White Houe gave an estimated count of 1.8 million people but the idea was trashed by the Senate.

Former President Obama criticised the Trump administration's over timing to see an end to the Daca story and called it "self-defeating" and "cruel". He also questioned what made the current administration take such an aggressive step on Daca.

