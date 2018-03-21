What is Cambridge analytica? Who owns it ?

Cambridge Analytica, a data-driven company, which is in the eye of a storm in the wake of Facebook data breach offers services to businesses and political parties who want to "change audience behaviour".

Mainly, Cambridge Analytica offers services in two categories.

A. Data-driven marketing: We measurably improve your brand's marketing effectiveness by changing consumer behaviour.

B Data-driven campaigns: By knowing your electorate better, we achieve greater influence while lowering overall costs.

Market research

The company claims to combine behavioural psychology with a statistically robust research methodology to provide the fullest picture of consumer behaviour, competition, and trends.

After reviewing existing customer knowledge base, Cambridge Analytica conducts custom research projects tailored to specific needs of clients. Through a combination of qualitative and quantitative techniques, incorporating unique behavioural sciences methodology, they map out an in-depth picture of audiences.

The company collects data from a wide range of sources, including social media platforms such as Facebook, and its own polling.

The company was established in 2013 as an offshoot of another company called SCL Group, which offers similar services around the world. It's headquarters is in London.

Alexander Nix was the CEO till he was suspended by the Board of Cambridge Analytica, pending a full, independent investigation.

According to reports, Nix developed the political arm of the business. Last year, he told Techcrunch of plans to publish a book about the company, provisionally titled 'Mad men to maths men'.

Julian Wheatland is the Chief Financial Officer and DR Alex Tayler is Chief Data Officer.

The managing director of Cambridge Analytica's political division is Mark Turnbull, who spent 18 years at the communications firm Bell Pottinger before joining SCL.

