What happens to the Kohinoor diamond now that the Queen is no more

Nitesh Jha

London, Sep 15: As soon as the United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II passed away, the people around the world started guessing who would get the world-famous Kohinoor crown.

Now, it has reportedly become clear that King Charles's wife Camilla would get the Kohinoor crown.

The Queen passed away last Thursday, September 8, at the royal family retreat, Balmoral Castle, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The 96-year-old Queen reigned for 70 years and was head of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms including Australia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

After the death of the Queen, Prince Charles succeeds her on the throne, and has been officially crowned as King Charles III and Camilla as Queen Consort.

A report in Daily Mail said that Camilla will have the Queen Mother's priceless platinum and diamond crown placed on her head now that Charles is the king. It was created for King George VI's coronation in 1937.

Interestingly, the Kohinoor belonged to India. During British rule, it went to the UK in mid 19th century.

The Kohinoor is believed to have been mined from the former Kollur mine in Andhra Pradesh.