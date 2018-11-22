  • search

Western snowman is passé, here comes an Indian snow woman and she is winning the Internet

    Ottawa, Nov 22: Snowman is something identified more with the West because snow is more visible there. A snowman wearing a hat and muffler is a perfect symbol of the occidental world. But here is an instance where India came up with an oriental touch to that symbol of the West and made it so adorable that it sent the Internet abuzz.

    An Indian family in Canada recently made a woman out of snow and gave it a makeover of a bride and the 'desi' snow woman has impressed one and all on the social media.

    The family in Brampton made the desi snow woman which is named "Farah the snow Jatti" and she has startled the Internet with her bright red dupatta, golden ornaments and sharp eye-lashes and even a pearl nose ring and 'maang tika'.

    A Twitter handle @isha_singh_ shared three photos of "Farah" on November 16 and captioned them: "Forget Frosty the snowman we got Farah the snow Jatti up in here." The post received almost 86,000 likes besides nearly 20,000 retweets.

    The Twitter user said she had found the snow woman on the Instagram timeline of her friend Jassu Kingra.

    "My friend Daljit [Waraich] came from India and it was her first winter here in Brampton!" Kingra, 19, told Toronto based local website, BlogTO. "And my friend wanted to show her family in India, so we had to make it perfect and show her family that Canada is the best even during the winter!"

    It was learnt that Kingra made the snow woman with the help of her two young sisters sisters Navi and Bini.

    The Twitterati is overwhelmed to see the three-tier snow model decorated artistically to give it a perfect look of a desi bride.

    Here are some of the responses of the Twitterati to the snow woman's photos:

    Story first published: Thursday, November 22, 2018, 11:10 [IST]
