We won this election, we are going to the Supreme Court says Donald Trump

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Nov 04: US President Donald Trump has said that he has won big. We didn't just win Florida, we won it by a lot, Trump also said.

We are winning Pennsylvania by a tremendous margin, Trump said in an address from the White House. He also said, " frankly we did win the elections the President also said.

This is a fraud on the American public. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. We will be going to US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop, Trump also said.

We were winning everything, and counting was called off. He also accused Joe Biden of election fraud. As far as I am concerned, we have already won the election, Trump said.

He said, they knew they could not win, so they said, let us go to court. We are getting to this election and frankly, we did win. Our goal is to ensure the integrity for the good of the country. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So, we will be going to the Supreme Court, Trump also said.

Vice President, Mike Pence said the Americans have cast their vote for four more years of Donald Trump. As the votes are being counted, we will remain vigilant, Pence also said. We are on the road to victory and we will make America great again, again, he also said.