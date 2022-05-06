We know what to do….India hits out at Netherlands on the Ukraine situation

YouTube
    United Nations, May 06: India's permanent representative to the United Nations, Ambassador, T S Tirumurti told the Ambassador of Netherlands to the UK not to patronise India.

    New Delhi knows what to do, he said when the Dutch envoy said that India should have not abstained in the UN General Assembly on Ukraine.

    Since January, India has abstained on the procedural votes and draft resolutions in the UN Security Council, the General Assembly and the Human Rights Council on the war in Ukraine.

    In response to a tweet by Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Karel van Oosterom, Tirumurti said, "kindly don't patronise us, Ambassador. We know what to do. This was in response to the tweet which read, "You should not have abstained in the GA. Respect the UN Charter."

    Meanwhile Tirumurti posted on Twitter, his statement made at the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine. At the UN Security Council meeting on #Ukraine this afternoon, I made the following statement, he tweeted.

    Story first published: Friday, May 6, 2022, 11:12 [IST]
    Settings X
    X