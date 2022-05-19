YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    We keep naughty women at home says Taliban while promising good news soon

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kabul, may 19: Afghanistan's acting interior minister and Taliban's co-deputy leader Sirajuddin Haqqani said that they would allow girls to go back to schools. He said that there would be good news soon adding that women who protested against the regime should stay at home.

    Taliban on girl’s schools
    Representational Image

    The Taliban after its takeover of Afghanistan had said that its regime would be more liberal. However several promises are yet to be fulfilled as a result of which the regime has not yet got international recognition.

    When Haqqani was asked about women who are afraid to go out of their homes under the Taliban rule, he said, ' we keep naughty women at home.' He explained by saying that he referred to naughty women as those who are controlled by other sides to bring the current government into question.

    He further said that girls are already allowed to go to school up to class 6. Above this grade, work is on and we are trying to come up with a mechanism soon. Very soon you will hear good news about this issue, he told CNN.

    Comments

    More TALIBAN News  

    Read more about:

    taliban afghanistan

    Story first published: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 19, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X