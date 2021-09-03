'We have the right to raise voice for Muslims in Kashmir': Taliban

World united in what they expect Taliban to do for recognition in Afghanistan, says White House

Kabul, Sep 03: Amid growing concern that Afghan soil may be used for terrorist activities in India, the insurgent group has said that it has the right to raise its voice for Muslims across the world, including in Kashmir.

"We have this right, being Muslims, to raise our voice for Muslims in Kashmir, India, and any other country," Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen told BBC Urdu.

"We will raise our voice and say that Muslims are your own people, your own citizens. They are entitled to equal rights under your laws," he added, according to Geo News.

Shaheen, later clarified that the group does not have the policy to raise arms against any country.

This comes days after India in a formal meeting told the Taliban leaders that they should make sure that the Afghan soil is not used for terrorist activities against New Delhi.The Ministry of External Affairs said Ambassador Mittal raised India''s concern at the meeting that Afghanistan''s soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner.

Meanwhile, a high-level group comprising Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval and a number of other senior officials is focusing on India's immediate priorities in Afghanistan following the drawdown of American forces from the country.

India has been a key stakeholder in Afghanistan and it has invested nearly USD 3 billion in carrying out nearly 500 projects across Afghanistan.

India has been in touch with all major regional players including those in the Gulf region on the developments in Afghanistan.

There have been mounting concerns in India over the possibility of rise in activities of various terror groups including Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.