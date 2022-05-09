YouTube
    Moscow, May 09: Russian President, Vladimir Putin said that his troops are defending their motherland.

    He was referring to the military action in the Donbass region of Ukraine.

    We are defending our motherland: Putin on military action in Ukraine
    Russian President Vladimir Putin.PTI Photo

    Addressing thousands of people gathered at the Red Square here for the annual Victory Day parade marking the anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, Putin said, " you are fighting for your mother land."

    The death of every soldier and officer is painful for us and the state will do everything to take care of their families, he said.

    He also said that the action in Ukraine was timely and a necessary response to the Western policies. He also added that the military intervention in Ukraine has been necessary because the West was preparing for an invasion of Russia, including Crimea.

    Putin also added that Russia was facing an absolutely unacceptable threat in Ukraine and that everything must be done to avoid the horror of global war.

